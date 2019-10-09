The Prices of Basic Food Products Are the Same as Last Year
"We see a stable, balanced market in the main products and the price levels are currently identical to those of last year," Vladimir Ivanov, chairman of the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, said in the studio of the morning block. The only altered product price is for pork meat.
For fruits and vegetables, compared to last year, they have lower price levels. This is due to the dynamic market, explained Ivanov.
Almost identical levels are observed over the entire 7-year range of food products.
The market does not lend itself to unnecessary speculation. There is no price cataclysm. The market is absolutely stabilized.
World trade in pork is on a stable cycle and in this situation there is nothing to suggest a price increase. Wholesale and retail prices have leveled off.
- » Twitter Has Admitted Abuse of Users' Phone Numbers
- » Over 400 Temperature Records Were Recorded This Summer
- » Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 18C to 23C
- » Disney World Visitors Had to Be Rescued from the Park's Newest Facility - "Skyliner", only a Week after its Launch
- » Guinness World Record: American Recognised 11 Ice Cream Flavours for One Minute
- » Bulgaria Ranks Fifth in the EU for Waste Generation