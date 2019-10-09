Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 18C to 23C

October 9, 2019, Wednesday
It will be mostly sunny today, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

In the morning, fog or low clouds expected in some valleys and lowlands of southern Bulgaria. Light south wind, possibly to moderate in the eastern areas. Daytime temperatures will rise to reach maximums of 18C to 23C, in Sofia around 21C.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average; it will slightly drop.

