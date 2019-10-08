Disney World Visitors Had to Be Rescued from the Park's Newest Facility - "Skyliner", only a Week after its Launch

Visitors to Disney World had to be rescued from the park's new facility, Skyliner, within the first week of launch.

Disney World's newest transport system, the Skyliner Gondola, broke when it was first used.

The gondola line in question connects Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort with Epcot.

One of the rescued passengers said on Facebook that he had to stay in the cabin of the lift and wait more than 3 hours in order to be saved, but that Disney handled the situation professionally and quickly.

“I will say Disney had dozens of cast members waiting for us when we made it back to the station,” Casey Hill said in the “Disney World Junkies” group. “Guest relations gave each person a 100 dollar gift card and 2 park hopper tickets to come back. They had taxi comps ready and available.”

"We have a team diligently looking into the cause of Saturday’s malfunction on the Epcot line of the Disney Skyliner," Disney told USA TODAY in a statement. "We have been in contact with the guests, many of whom were on the Skyliner for more than three hours until we were able to restart the system. We express our sincere apologies for the inconvenience and continue to work with each guest individually.”, USA Today reported.