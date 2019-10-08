Germany Warns of Migrant Wave Similar as in 2015

Today, Germany has warned of a recurrence of the chaotic influx of migrants, which caught the EU unprepared in 2015. Meanwhile, Greece and Cyprus are alarming for more and more migrants which are coming from neighbouring Turkey, BNR reported, citing Reuters.

European ministers are discussing the migration situation, while Greece has once again become Europe's main gateway to people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. According to the UN, the number of people arriving by sea is nearly 45 600 so far this year.

“If we leave all the countries on the EU’s external border (to fend for themselves), there will never be a common European asylum policy,” German interior minister Horst Seehofer said.

“And if there is no common European asylum policy, there is a danger that uncontrolled immigration will once again take place, throughout Europe. We have seen this before and I do not want it to happen again,” he told reporters in Luxembourg.

The EU fears a recurrence of the crisis in 2015, which has sown divisions between member states, put pressure on the social and security systems and fed support for populist, anti-immigration, Eurosceptic and far-right parties.

Greece has witnessed the highest monthly number of new arrivals since August, after the 2016 EU-Turkey agreement largely reduced the influx, according to a document prepared by Finland, which is the rotating president of the community.