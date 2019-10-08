Guinness World Record: American Recognised 11 Ice Cream Flavours for One Minute

An Idaho-based American broke the Guinness World Record, recognising the taste of 11 ice creams in one minute while blindfolded, UPI reported.

David Rush has broken up over 100 Guinness records and dedicates them to the study of science and technology in American education. He practically guessed the flavours of 12 ice creams, but only managed to pronounce half of the name of the last java-chip flavour before the time ran out. 

With his new achievement, Rush beat the record of Mohameed Ahmad Darwish which was set at a Kuwait mall in 2013.

