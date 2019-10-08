Guinness World Record: American Recognised 11 Ice Cream Flavours for One Minute
An Idaho-based American broke the Guinness World Record, recognising the taste of 11 ice creams in one minute while blindfolded, UPI reported.
David Rush has broken up over 100 Guinness records and dedicates them to the study of science and technology in American education. He practically guessed the flavours of 12 ice creams, but only managed to pronounce half of the name of the last java-chip flavour before the time ran out.
With his new achievement, Rush beat the record of Mohameed Ahmad Darwish which was set at a Kuwait mall in 2013.
- » Disney World Visitors Had to Be Rescued from the Park's Newest Facility - "Skyliner", only a Week after its Launch
- » Bulgaria Ranks Fifth in the EU for Waste Generation
- » 11 Elephants Die in Thailand after Falling from a Waterfall
- » The Drugs Containing Ranitidine Will Be Withdrawn from Bulgarian Market
- » Bulgarian President Honours Bulgarian Scientists with "John Atanasoff" Award
- » PM Borissov: Our Efforts Yield Results - Bulgaria Continues to Attract Foreign Investors