11 Elephants Die in Thailand after Falling from a Waterfall

11 wild elephants have died in Thailand after falling from a waterfall, according to international media reports.

The incident occurred after a baby slipped off the waterfall and the others tried to save it, BBC cited officials.

Only two elephants from the herd survived, falling 200 meters into Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park located in the mountainous northeast of Thailand. It was initially reported that six animals had died.

Saturday's incident is a blow to wildlife conservation in Thailand. The incident took place at the same site in Khao Yai National Park, where eight elephants died in 1992.

The elephants were trying to cross the river when a strong current carried them into the waterfall. The incident was investigated with small drones because the area is too difficult to be reached safely. The drones were flying at a height of 15 m. The analysis of the shot revealed the bodies of five more elephants plus the originally known six.

Two elephants are alive because they are seen feeding in the area around the waterfall. About 300 wild elephants live in Khao Yai National Park.