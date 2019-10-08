A Bus Full with Children Fell into a Ravine in Sri Lanka

World | October 8, 2019, Tuesday // 18:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Bus Full with Children Fell into a Ravine in Sri Lanka www.pixabay.com

A bus full with students fell into a ravine near Wanaraja Estate, Bagawantalawa Hatton in Sri Lanka.

The accident occurred near the town Dickoya.

The bus had lost control and had gone down the rocks, then turned to one side.

Local police report 28 children between the ages of 6 and 15 and four adults are injured. The injured were taken to hospital. The bus driver was also injured.

According to police, the bus got off the road in an attempt to give way to a van. An investigation into the incident has begun.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bus, ravine, students, children, injured, Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria