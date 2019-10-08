A Bus Full with Children Fell into a Ravine in Sri Lanka

A bus full with students fell into a ravine near Wanaraja Estate, Bagawantalawa Hatton in Sri Lanka.

The accident occurred near the town Dickoya.

The bus had lost control and had gone down the rocks, then turned to one side.

Local police report 28 children between the ages of 6 and 15 and four adults are injured. The injured were taken to hospital. The bus driver was also injured.

According to police, the bus got off the road in an attempt to give way to a van. An investigation into the incident has begun.