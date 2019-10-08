An F-16 Fighter Jet Crashed in Germany

www.pixabay.com

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Rhineland-Palatinate state in West Germany.

The plane crashed in the Trier-Saarburg area, near the city of Trier, and the pilot was able to catapult. According to officials, he was hospitalized but so far there is no information on his condition.

According to police, the plane crashed in an uninhabited area near a US military base located in Spangdahlem.

People were ordered to avoid the area of the crash as a rescue operation was pending.

Large quantities of kerosene have been spilled at the scene of the crash, SWR reports, citing police sources.

