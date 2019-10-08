Bulgarian President Honours Bulgarian Scientists with "John Atanasoff" Award

Society » EDUCATION | October 8, 2019, Tuesday // 16:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Honours Bulgarian Scientists with "John Atanasoff" Award novinite.bg

On October 7, at 16.00 in the Dondukov Emblem Hall 2, Head of State Rumen Radev awarded the honours of the 2019 Presidential Initiative John Atanasoff Prize to young Bulgarian scientists in the field of computer science in four categories. held for the 17th consecutive year.

The John Atanasoff Prize is awarded for the outstanding achievements of Bulgarian citizens up to the age of 35, whether they are pursuing their scientific and research activities in Bulgaria or abroad.

The John Atanasoff Award of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria has been awarded since 2003 to young internationally recognized young scientists in the field of computer science. Among the winners of the prestigious distinction are current executives in leading research institutes and global companies active in the field of computer science, including cryptology, computational linguistics, robotics, quantum informatics, BGNES reported.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: john atanasoff, President Rumen Radev, award
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria