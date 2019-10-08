Bulgarian President Honours Bulgarian Scientists with "John Atanasoff" Award

On October 7, at 16.00 in the Dondukov Emblem Hall 2, Head of State Rumen Radev awarded the honours of the 2019 Presidential Initiative John Atanasoff Prize to young Bulgarian scientists in the field of computer science in four categories. held for the 17th consecutive year.

The John Atanasoff Prize is awarded for the outstanding achievements of Bulgarian citizens up to the age of 35, whether they are pursuing their scientific and research activities in Bulgaria or abroad.

The John Atanasoff Award of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria has been awarded since 2003 to young internationally recognized young scientists in the field of computer science. Among the winners of the prestigious distinction are current executives in leading research institutes and global companies active in the field of computer science, including cryptology, computational linguistics, robotics, quantum informatics, BGNES reported.