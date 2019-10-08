PM Borissov: Our Efforts Yield Results - Bulgaria Continues to Attract Foreign Investors

Our efforts yield results – new centres are opened, we have highly qualified employees, Bulgarians are returning from abroad because Bulgaria is a wonderful place to live, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the opening of BOSCH Engineering Centre in Sofia Tech Park, the government press office said.

Borissov said the country continues to attract foreign investors, just a few days ago a shared services centre of the KBC financial group was opened in Varna, where more than 300 new jobs will be created.

Sofia Tech Park hosts the World Bank's outsourcing centre, the prime minister told the attendees, adding that one of the eight EU supercomputers will be located here. Great things are happening, our efforts have been rewarded, he said, adding that it was no coincidence that Bulgaria received such a great portfolio in the new European Commission. "We wouldn't want a better portfolio. This is the future – education, culture, sports, Erasmus+, universities, and what you do here,” Prime Minister Borissov said.

The centre in Sofia aims to become a leading IT global software vendor for car manufacturers. The development of software for the future automotive industry will put Bulgaria on the world map as an important destination for the automobile industry. This, in turn, could attract strategic investors to Bulgaria.

