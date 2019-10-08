Bulgarian Citizen - among the Victims of the Incident in Limburg, Germany

One Bulgarian citizen is among the victims of an incident in Limburg, Germany, in which a truck crashed into 8 cars. This was reported by the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to information from the German police, the Bulgarian citizen suffered minor injuries, received medical assistance, and was subsequently released from medical observation.

There is currently no official information on the reasons for the incident, which is being investigated by German authorities.

Our Consulate General in Frankfurt is in contact with the German authorities and is ready to assist if necessary.

