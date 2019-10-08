Jason Momoa at the UN: Humanity Is a Disease that Is Infecting our Planet

About a week ago, actor Jason Momoa gave a speech to the United Nations (UN).

On September 27, he went one step further in condemning climate action and its consequences, BGNES wrote. The Hawaii-born actor, best known for his role as Aquaman, "condemns" not only world leaders but all of humanity, saying it is “a disease that is infecting our planet.”

He speaks on behalf of small island nations, threatened by the rising sea levels and literally drowning out of the effects of climate change.

Momoa has joined the world leaders in assessing the progress of the 2014 U.N. SAMOA Pathway program, which aims to tackle the environmental changes affecting small island countries in particular.

The speech particularly emphasized the damaging effects humanity exerts on the oceans. Momoa noted that the garbage patch floating in the Pacific Ocean has grown larger than France, and added that we’ve developed a “devastating crisis of plastic pollution.”, Nerdist reported.

“Island nations contribute the least to this disaster, but are made to suffer the weight of its consequences,' said the actor. 'Our governments and corporate entities have known for decades that immediate change is needed. Yet change still has not come.'

He added that 'entire islands are drowning into the sea due to the enormous volume of emissions generated by first world countries.’, Daily Mail reported.