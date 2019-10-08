Borissov: Bulgaria Does Not Drop Out of Race For Volkswagen

Bulgaria has not dropped out of the race to attract investment from Volkswagen.

This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who opened the innovative center of a German multibillion-dollar company for autonomous cars.

Borissov tried an autonomous car without a driver. He stated that 200 software specialists will work at the center and that the Bulgarian-German business relations continue to develop.

