Police Officers Seized Over 8,000,000 Pieces Illegal Cigarettes for Over BGN 3 Million

Over 8,000,000 pieces of illegal cigarettes were seized as part of a joint operation by the State Security Service and the Customs Agency.

Law enforcement officers inspected a truck parked outside a warehouse in the Iskar area. In the truck were found 730 masterboxes (7,300,000 pieces) of excise duty-free cigarettes. Subsequent checks at the warehouse in front of which the truck was parked, revealed another 73 masterboxes (730,000 pieces) of illegal tobacco products.

Charges have been filed against three people under Art. 324 of the Criminal Code. The total amount of illicit cigarettes detained is 803 masterboxes or 8,030,000  cigarettes. The prevented budget damage amounts to BGN 3 011 250.

