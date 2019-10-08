Kubrat Pulev's Next Opponent - Ex Prisoner

The match will be played on November 9 in California.



Kubrat Pulev's next rival in the ring was replaced just a month before his next match. Australia's Mark de Mori has refused to fight against Pulev, and 38-year-old American Riddle Booker has been named his rival, according to gong.bg. However, the deal for the match is only verbal. Formal confirmation is expected in the coming days.

The battle between Pulev and Booker will be heating up for the battle of the evening of November 9 between Jamel Herring and Lamont Roach in Fresno. All games will be played at a stadium in the California city that is used primarily for baseball.

The American has a balance of 26 wins and 2 losses, with exactly half of his successes being knocked out. He is considered to be several times better opponent than Mark de Mori, although he is also not at the forefront of world boxing.

Booker is starting his career vigorously, but he has been suspended for 12 years after entering a drug distribution prison in 2005. After his release in 2017, he renews his appearances on the ring. The last American would fight in April when he recorded success.

Pulev's last match was in March, when he defeated Romanian Bogdan Dinu. The Bulgarian bets his status as a mandatory contender for the IBF world title. The winner of his match will fight Andy Ruiz or Anthony Joshua in early 2020 for the belt of a world champion.