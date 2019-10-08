EU Foreign Minister-Designate: Europe Must Act United

Josep Borrell warns EU risks being overwhelmed by superpowers like US.



The European Union must learn to use the language of power. This was stated by the nominee for the first diplomat of the Union, Josep Borrell, at the hearing before the MEPs.

The 72-year-old candidate for diplomatic post warned that the EU must act united otherwise it risks being crushed by superpowers such as the US and China.

He said Europe was facing uncertainty about Washington's international role, with new threats from the east and an unstable environment. Therefore, Josep Borrell called for a united Europe to act united on the global stage.

"I truly believe that the Balkans and the eastern border of Europe are a major priority of our foreign policy. We cannot say that we are a geopolitical factor if we cannot solve the problems in the immediate neighborhood. We need to strengthen Europe's international role and our military capabilities. Generally speaking, this means that the European Union must learn to use the language of power'', he said.