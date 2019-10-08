The Mona Lisa Returned to its Usual Place in the Louvre

Society » CULTURE | October 8, 2019, Tuesday // 14:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Mona Lisa Returned to its Usual Place in the Louvre

Visitors will be able to view it through glass with greater transparency.


Almost three months after it was moved, the Mona Lisa painting is back in its usual place in the Louvre. The hall that houses Leonardo da Vinci's renowned work has been renovated after a major overhaul, and in recent months the painting has been housed in the Medici Gallery, in another Louvre wing.

Millions of visitors from all over the world will be able to view the painting again through glass, but with greater transparency. The so-called "state hall" has not been refurbished for 15 years, and has since been visited by over 100 million visitors.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Louvre, Mona Lisa, art, painting, Leonardo Da Vinci
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria