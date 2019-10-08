The Mona Lisa Returned to its Usual Place in the Louvre

Visitors will be able to view it through glass with greater transparency.



Almost three months after it was moved, the Mona Lisa painting is back in its usual place in the Louvre. The hall that houses Leonardo da Vinci's renowned work has been renovated after a major overhaul, and in recent months the painting has been housed in the Medici Gallery, in another Louvre wing.

Millions of visitors from all over the world will be able to view the painting again through glass, but with greater transparency. The so-called "state hall" has not been refurbished for 15 years, and has since been visited by over 100 million visitors.