Bulgaria: Protesters Dyed the Iconic Wall Street Charging Bull in New York

Protesting eco-activists poured the iconic Wall Street charging bull in New York with fake blood. The protest was initiated by the "Extinction Rebellion" movement.

On Monday, there were protests in many cities around the world. Activists want to put pressure on governments to take more serious action against climate change.

