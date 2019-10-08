President Radev Met with Representative of the Manufacturer of the F-16 Planes

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev met with the representative of the manufacturer of the new fighter aircraft for the Bulgarian army in the Presidency in Sofia on October 7, BNT reported.

Speaking to Lockheed Martin's Business Development Director Randy Howard, Rumen Radev indicated that the Bulgarian Air Force should have a multifunctional aircraft with a full suite of capabilities and the necessary equipment to enable its reliable support and full training of Bulgarian pilots.

Howard assured that Lockheed Martin will meet the contractual deadline for the production and delivery of the F-16 and that the company will seek financial buffers in the agreement, for the full maintenance of the aircrafts and their equipment to achieve the capabilities sought by Bulgaria.