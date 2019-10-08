Bulgarian Companies Are about to Import Workforce from Vietnam

October 8, 2019
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Companies Are about to Import Workforce from Vietnam www.pixabay.com

The economic cooperation between Bulgaria and Vietnam can develop in food industry, agriculture, machine building and finance, Vasil Todorov from the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said. 20 companies from Vietnam and over 30 Bulgarian companies held negotiations for import of highly-qualified workforce in Bulgaria, Vasil Todorov added, reported by BNT

The trade agreement between the EU and Vietnam is a good basis for the future economic cooperation. Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy from the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency invited the Bulgarian entrepreneurs and investors to participate at the Vietnam Food Expo 2019 in the city of Ho Chi Minh in November. 

Tags: Vietnam, workforce, Bulgaria, EU
