Turkey Has Struck a Military Base in Syria

Turkey air strikes against headquarters of Kurdish units in northeastern Syrian, Ria Novosti reported.

Syrian news agency Sana reported that Turkey struck targets belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Haaretz reported.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Erdogan announced that US troops had already withdrawn from the affected area. Kurdish units said the Americans did not comply with their agreement. 

There is still no confirmation of the Turkish attacks, and there are no casualties reported..

At the same time, state-run Syrian television reported that Turkish planes had struck targets belonging to Kurdish-led opposition groups near a village on the outskirts of Al-Malikiyah.

