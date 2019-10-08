Robbers Stole $750K Worth Of Jewellery from a Reality Star's Lamborghini

Singer and star of reality formats in the United States Tameka Harris has been robbed. Thieves have stolen $ 750,000 worth of jewellery from her Lamborghini, NBC reports.

“There were no signs of forced entry or damage observed to the vehicle,” Atlanta police investigator James White in a statement to the AJC

The car, was stopped in front of a cocktail bar named Amalfi, not far from the prestigious Georgia Tech University.

Tameka Harris, who is known on television as Tiny Harris, told the police that the jewellery was in a blue suede bag that had disappeared.

Among the stolen jewels was Harris's wedding ring. She married to the rapper and Grammy-winner T.I. several years ago.

The two have been part of a reality show about their lives and marriage.