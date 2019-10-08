The GATE Project Starts

Bulgaria: The GATE Project Starts commons.wikimedia.org

The GATE project "Big Data for an Intelligent Society" was launched yesterday at Sofia University. The aim is to build a Center of Excellence in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence.


The project is worth EUR 30 million and will be implemented over seven years. An institute will be set up at the University to process big data in four areas - Future Cities, Intelligent Government, Smart Industry and Digital Health.

For example, digital models of cities will be developed to support the planning of roads, buildings and transport.

