Stolen Truck Slams into Cars in Germany

A stolen truck ploughed into cars in the centre of the German city of Limburg on Monday (Oct 7) leaving several people injured, police said, adding that the driver had been detained, writes Channelnewsasia. 

"Based on what we have learned and several witness accounts, the man seized control of the truck at about 5.20pm (1520 GMT)," police said in a statement.

 

Soon after, the truck slammed into cars waiting at a stoplight near the main railway station of Limburg in Hesse state, "crushing them together".

"Several people are being treated in hospital" and the driver, who is in custody, was slightly injured, police added.

German news agency DPA quoting regional police put the number of people hurt at 16 including one person in a critical condition.

 

