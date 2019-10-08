Cloudy Skies with Maximum Temperatures Between 12C and 17C

Today, before noon, cloudy skies will prevail across most of the country, with light rain in some places in southern Bulgaria. Around noon from the northwest, clouds will begin to break and decrease and, by the end of the day, it will be mostly sunny.

Light north-northeast wind, increasing to moderate in the east areas. Maximum temperatures between 12C and 17C, in Sofia around 13C.

Atmospheric pressure will continue to rise slowly and will be higher than the October average. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency

