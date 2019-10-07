At least 10 Killed and 27 Injured in Jalalabad Explosion

At least 10 were killed and 27 injured in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan, after a bomb hit a bus which belonged to an Afghan National Army recruitment center.

The bomb had been put on a motorcycle and detonated when the bus passed by the motorbike, Nangarhar Governor Ataula Hoghani said. There is one child among the dead.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but observers recall that Jalalabad was often the site of attacks by either the Talibans or the Islamic State group.

The attack comes along with the 18th anniversary of the outbreak of the war in Afghanistan, when US Air Force launched air strikes in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.