Two People Arrested over the Bank Robbery in Sofia

Two people have been arrested over a bank robbery in Sofia, Emilia Rusinova, head of Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, told a press briefing at the Sofia Court House, Focus News Agency reported.

"As of now, two persons have been detained under the measure of “remand in custody up to 72 hours”. One of them was the principal, the other one was an accessory. Another two participants in the crime have been declared wanted. The theft took place on 5 October, between 3:30pm and 4:00pm. The perpetrators had prior information, as the detainee who was charged as perpetrator had repeatedly visited the bank office and observed the actions of the only employee working there. He shared his observations with another person, who also participated in the crime, but has not been detained yet. Subsequently, they shared the information with a third party. They sought the help of the detained accessory, the “key-man” as we call him, who provided them with a key," Rusinova explained.

The suspects had visited the bank office about a week before the crime so that the so-called key-man could inspect the lock and make the key. "The persons tried to be conspiratorial in their actions, the evidence collected so far shows that they had changed cars. The car they used to commit the theft was subsequently set on fire. Numerous expert reports have been assigned in the case," said Prosecutor Rusinova.