Migrant Ship Sank near Lampedusa, there Are Casualties
The death toll from the sinking of a migrant ship off the Italian island of Lampedusa has increased to nine, according to the Italian Coast Guard, quoted by the DPA.
Earlier today, the Coast Guard reported that it had found two bodies and rescued 22 survivors from the overturning of a 50-person ship. Seven more bodies were found in the search for the missing migrants, a new statement by the Coast Guard says. The survivors told their rescuers that there were eight children among the missing people.
International Migration Organization spokesman Flavio di Giacomo wrote on Twitter that the ship had left Tunisia and had migrants abroad from Tunisia and West Africa.
