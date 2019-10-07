200 Tourists Waiting for BGN 350,000 Compensation from Astral Holidays Insurer
There are 200 affected people of the announced bankruptcy of Astral Holidays. These people should contact the tour operator’s insurer - Unica
The total amount which needs to be covered from the insurer is BGN 350 thousand, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova together with representatives of Astral Holidays and the insurance company Unica revealed at a briefing.
"Astral Holidays insurance is absolutely valid, all claims of the affected tourists will be paid by the insurer. The size of Astral Holidays insurance is BGN 700,000, " Angelkova said.
