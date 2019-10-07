Bulgaria's Trade with Kazakhstan Has Doubled in just One Year

In just one year, trade between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan has doubled. The ambassador of the Asian state, Temirtay Izbastin, said this in Ruse.

He visited the city to get acquainted with the economic profile of the region and to make contacts between business representatives from both countries.

So far this year, the trade with Kazakhstan has exceeded $ 200 million, with Bulgaria mainly importing petroleum products and exporting cosmetics and furniture.

After establishing business contacts, both sides hope to increase the tourist flow between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan.