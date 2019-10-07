Greta Thunberg Effigy Hanged in Rome

Prosecutors in Rome have launched an investigation into a grave threat after a dummy of climate activist Greta Thunberg was hanged under a Roman bridge, BTA reported.

The dummy which was found hanging from a bridge in Rome had pigtails and an attached sign saying “Greta is your God"

The photo provoked an immediate reaction from politicians. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi condemned the stunt and offered her “solidarity and that of the whole of Rome” to the 16-year-old and her family.

“Our climate commitment does not stop,” said the mayor in a tweet.

Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said "we condemn this macabre violence against Greta".

The PD said "this is an offence against millions of young people".

Environment Minister Sergio Costa, of the M5S, said "this act will not intimidate us" in seeking ways to mitigate climate change.

A year ago, Greta Thunberg initiated the student movement “Fridays for Future" in climate protection. On September 27, it welcomed a massive mobilization of followers of the cause in Italy. According to the organizers of Fridays for Future Italy, a total of one million young people responded to their call throughout the country at that time.

Photo reposted by Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Twitter