Munich's Oktoberfest, the largest beer festival in the world, ended on Sunday. This year at the festival were drunk over 7 million litres of beer, BTA reported.

In the two weeks of Oktoberfest, nearly 6.3 million people attended the festival, organizers said. Although this is roughly the same number as last year, it now seems that people were not so thirsty - this year were sold approximately 7.3 million mugs of beer - 200,000 down from last year's edition. Guests were also swapped with 129 oxen and 29 calves.

"We had a peaceful Oktoberfest with casual and cheerful visitors," said festival director Clemens Baumgartner.

Police reported a minimum increase in crime by 1 percent. There were also fewer alcohol-related emergencies - medics coped with 600 cases of alcohol poisoning or 120 less than last year’s.

However, a record number of drunk drivers cases were reported - 774, 414 of which on electric scooters.

