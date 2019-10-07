Unique Mono Works Within the Exhibition "Okay"

From 7 to 16 October, the exhibition is hosted at the KO-OP Art and Events Space.



Experimental, abstract shapes, vibrant, neon colors will encompass the KO-OP space for art and events from October 7 to 16 as part of Miroslav Zhivkov's exhibition - Jingibi. Bearing the title “Okay”, it is a kind of experiment - a game without conventions and predefined parameters. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience unique mono-prints without the possibility of reproduction, which makes each individual work unique.

The process of working for Miro - Jingibi is a game in which he is absolutely free and only has the responsibility to stop at the right moment.

Miroslav ignores the anatomy of the game and chooses not to work in circulation, but to create mono works without the possibility of reproduction. At the heart of the creative process is the experiment - from exploring the possibilities of the technique to fully blending with the process itself.

The author's leading desire is for his works to influence the senses, to influence and to declare their presence instantly and categorically. Bright, neon, clean colors, in some places, increase the viewer's sensitivity, giving his eyes both the distance and his own experiences. His works lack specific themes, images or events. They are highly experimental, involving working with empty and abstract-shaped screens that the author creates intuitively and boldly. He works on several works at the same time, which prolongs the duration of the game in which he designs his absolute reality.