BNR: U.S. Business Is Ready to Work for Bulgarian Energy Independence

Business | October 7, 2019, Monday // 14:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BNR: U.S. Business Is Ready to Work for Bulgarian Energy Independence www.pixabay.com

At a traditional annual government-to-business meeting organized by the American Chamber of Commerce, its head Olivier Marquette identified the key sectors for US-Bulgaria cooperation: digital technology and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity. He recalled Westinghouse's readiness to participate more actively in the nuclear energy sector. American business in Bulgaria has a strong determination to engage in dialogue that strengthens the independence of the Bulgarian energy sector, Marquette said, BNR reported.

"The Bulgarian economy is mature enough to enter the US market," Peter Ivanov, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria said. According to him, the government contributed to the development of transatlantic cooperation with the decision for purchasing 8 multipurpose F-16 fighter jets block 70. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that during talks over the purchase of the jets the government was often accused of lobbying, but pointed out that there had never been any hint of lobbying in the negotiations.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Bulgaria, business, American Chamber of Commerce
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria