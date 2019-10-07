The Week of the Nobel Prizes Begins

With the announcement of the Nobel Prize winner in medicine, the unusual season of 2019 begins, in which two literature recipients will also be awarded and during the speculations that Greta Thunberg may be grabbing the Peace Prize.

The first prize is already announced.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2019 was awarded jointly to William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza "for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability."

It will be followed by awards for physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday, literature on Thursday and economics on Monday, October 14th.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in Oslo on Friday, October 11, with teenage anti-climate activist Greta Thunberg considered one of the favorites at leading bookmaking sites. The head of the Oslo Peace Research Institute, Henrik Urdal, however, told AFP that it was "extremely improbable" for the 16-year-old activist to win, adding that her age could work against her. The youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate is Malala Yousafzai, who was honored in 2014 at the age of 17.

One of the most likely contenders for the Nobel Peace Prize is Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has a peace deal with Eritrea. It is also possible to give the award to a non-governmental organization such as Reporters Without Borders.

The monetary value of each prize is SEK 1 million (EUR 833,000).