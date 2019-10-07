Greece Transferred 570 Migrants From Lesbos to Thessaloniki

Greek authorities have transferred about 570 migrants from an overcrowded camp to the island of Lesbos, officials said. A regular ferry left Lesbos on Sunday night, transporting migrants living at Camp Moria, Kathimerini reports.

Authorities say it is part of a plan to reduce overcrowding at the camp, where about 13,000 people live in a space designed for 3,000.

Migrants, most of them Afghans, protest, sometimes violently, demanding their transfer from Moria and responding quickly to their asylum claims.

Authorities say the 570s are from the so-called. "vulnerable categories" - families, single women with children and unaccompanied minors.

The ferry will arrive in Piraeus, the main port in Athens, this morning. Migrants will be relocated to a camp near the northern city of Thessaloniki.