Turkey Sells Two of Its Islands

Islands near the southwestern province of Mugla and western Balikesir have been put up for sale online, Sabah reports.

Karaca Island off the Marmaris district of Muğla is listed at a price of 210 million liras ($36.7 million), put on sale on Sept. 22 by Turkish businesspeople living in the United States.

The island, located along the turquoise coast of Turkey or the Turkish Riviera, is currently home to three small detached houses and could be used to build several additional properties, a restaurant and a small marina. The size of the island, which has four bays, is 316,000 square meters (78 acres).

The island was purchased by a Turkish businessman living in the United States in 1980 to build a hotel, and during that time began some reconstruction there. However, the plans for the hotel have not been realized since the island was declared a protected area since the first degree in 1983. Unable to receive a return on its investment, the owner announces the island again for sale.

Protected status restrictions allow the construction of a daily tourist facility and a small port on the island. He is also tax-exempt for five years because he is within the boundaries of Mugla province.

A week before the island in Mugla was announced for sale, one of the 22 islands in the Aegean province of Balikesir was also announced for sale online.

Çiçek Island, located off the coast of the Ayvalık and Gömeç districts, is currently owned by three families and first went on sale in 2002. The price tag for this island, located just 230 meters from the shore, is 115 million liras ($20 million).

The island is just 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from the coastal resort town of Ayvalık.