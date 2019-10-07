Borissov: Bulgaria Supports Northern Macedonia for EU, NATO Membership

Bulgaria supports Northern Macedonia for its EU and NATO membership. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a traditional business breakfast with the American Chamber of Commerce. Borissov also said that US companies, including Belene NPP, are participating in the country's gas projects.

Bulgaria supports Northern Macedonia's EU and NATO membership. Thus, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov once again outlined Bulgaria's position just 10 days before a key meeting of the Brussels European Council, which has to decide whether to invite northern Macedonia and Albania to start negotiations with the EU.

The prime minister told the representatives of the Bulgarian-American business that our country had bought the best aircraft for our Air Force - the F-16, despite the huge internal pressure and accusations of lobbying the government had been subjected to.

The PM stressed that by paying the price for these planes before the deal was completed, the government made the project irreversible.

As an example of good business relations, the Prime Minister said that US companies are involved in the construction of an interconnector with Greece, which can carry liquefied gas, among other things, and is an example of diversification in the country's gas map. As well as the fact that US companies are among the candidates for the Belene NPP project.

At the business breakfast with the American business it became clear that the trade turnover between Bulgaria and the USA is constantly increasing and is now up to about BGN 2 billion with American investments. It became clear that over 22,600 jobs were created in our country.