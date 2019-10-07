Which Countries Produce the Most Cars?

Over the past decade, around 70 million passenger cars have been manufactured worldwide each year. According to detailed information from analysts at statista.com, in 2018, a total of 70,466,000 passenger cars were manufactured in the world.

China remains the leader in passenger car manufacturing in 2018. Domestic Chinese manufacturers such as SAIC, Changan, Dongfeng, Geely and BAIC, which are a joint venture with Daimler, hold the largest share of the market. Joint ventures with foreign partners were the key to China's success as a motor vehicle manufacturer in both the passenger car and truck sectors.

Japan, Germany, India and South Korea are ranked after China in the list of the world's largest car manufacturers. Most of these countries are home to some of the largest passenger car companies, such as the German Volkswagen Group and Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation.

Here are the top 15 countries that produced the most cars last year:

1. China - 23.53 million

2. Japan - 8.36 million

3. Germany - 5.12 million

4. India - 4.06 million

5. South Korea - 3.66 million

6. USA - 2.8 million

7. Brazil - 2.39 million

8. Spain - 2.27 million

9. France - 1.76 million

10. Mexico - 1.58 million

11. Russia - 1.56 million

12. United Kingdom - 1.52 million

13. Czech Republic - 1.35 million

14. Slovakia - 1.09 million

15. Indonesia - 1.06 million