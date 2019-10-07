Two ships collided off the coast of Japan near the Noto Peninsula, NHK reported.

One of the vessels is Japanese and the other is a North Korean fishing vessel. According to preliminary information, after the impact, The North Korean vessel was reportedly waterlogged and about 20 crew members were thrown into the sea. The Japanese coastguard has sent rescue patrol boats to the scene. There are no further details about the incident so far.

Japan and North Korea have no diplomatic relations, RIA Novosti reports.