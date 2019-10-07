Two Ships Collided Off the Coast of Japan

Society » INCIDENTS | October 7, 2019, Monday // 13:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Two Ships Collided Off the Coast of Japan www.pixabay.com

Two ships collided off the coast of Japan near the Noto Peninsula, NHK reported.

One of the vessels is Japanese and the other is a North Korean fishing vessel. According to preliminary information, after the impact, The North Korean vessel was reportedly waterlogged and about 20 crew members were thrown into the sea. The Japanese coastguard has sent rescue patrol boats to the scene. There are no further details about the incident so far.

Japan and North Korea have no diplomatic relations, RIA Novosti reports.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ships, collision, North Korea, Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria