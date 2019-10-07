Tens of Thousands Protest in Paris against a New In Vitro Fertilization Law

Tens of thousands protested in Paris against a new law on in vitro fertilization. It will give women under the age of 43 access to state-funded procedures, regardless of their marital status and sexual orientation. Currently, only heterosexual couples have access to the procedures.

The number of participants in the protest caused controversy, with figures ranging from 45,000 to 600,000.

There is also dissatisfaction with the envisaged changes that allow children conceived with donated sperm to find out the donor's identity when they turn 18, a change from the country's strict donor anonymity protections.

