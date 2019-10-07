5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Chile
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale shook northeastern Chile near the border with Bolivia, according to data from the US Geological Survey.
The quake was registered at 10:40 GMT. The epicentre is 73 kilometres northeast of the city of Calama, home to more than 150,000 people. The depth was 112.4 kilometres.
There is no information about casualties and damage.
