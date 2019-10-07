The Teacher Salary to Become BGN 1750?
The average gross teacher salary is expected to become about BGN 1750 in 2021, Milena Damyanova, chairman of the Education Committee said. The growth of salaries in the field of education is unprecedented for the state budget and at the moment the average gross teacher salary is higher than the average for the country as there are regions in which it reaches BGN 1500, she added.
"However, remuneration is just one of the measures we are taking to support teachers in Bulgaria. Since 2009, we have invested over BGN 65 million for qualifications. From 2019, a new national program "Motivated Teachers" has been launched with a total budget of BGN 1 million and 700 thousand”, Damyanova said in a statement on behalf of the GERB parliamentary group on the eve of International Teacher's Day.
