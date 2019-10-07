Europe without Petrol and Diesel Cars after 2030?

Denmark and 10 other EU countries have called for the creation of a European strategy for the gradual decommissioning of diesel and petrol cars, including allowing the ban of sales at member state-level by 2030 to combat climate change, Reuters reported. .

Denmark made the proposal on Friday at an European meeting of environment ministers held in Luxembourg, BTA reported.

One of the goals of the new President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is to make Europe the first climate neutral continent by 2050. The EU aims to cut carbon emissions in the bloc by 40 percent by 2030 while its executive, the Commission, plans to reduce them to zero by 2050 to help stop global warming, Reuters reported. According to the Danish delegation, the achievement of this objective necessarily entails a significant reduction in the carbon footprint of the transport sector.

In 2018, the Danish government announced that it would ban the sale of new fossil-fueled cars. However, Denmark abandoned the idea a bit later, because it would conflict with European rules.

