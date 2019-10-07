National Protest by Medical Professionals
The main demand is for a decent salaries. They demand a minimum wage of BGN 900 for healthcare professionals in municipal hospitals; BGN 950 for the employees in the university hospitals and respectively BGN 1100 and BGN 1200 starting salary for the doctors.
Organizers of the protest are CITUB and the Bulgarian Association of Healthcare Professionals. And the Bulgarian Medical Association, the Association of Municipal Hospitals, as well as the nurses, who have been protesting since March and demanding a starting salary equal to two minimum salaries, will not support today's protest.
