US will not support Turkish operation in northern Syria, the White House said. US troops will not participate in Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, according to a White House press release after a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Erdogan.



"Turkey will soon launch a long-planned operation in northern Syria. The US military will not support or participate in that operation. The US forces that defeated the local ISIL caliphate will no longer be in close proximity," the statement said.

It says Turkey will now be held responsible for all ISIL ammunition captured in the last two years.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Turkish President Recep Erdogan and US President Donald Trump have agreed to meet in Washington next month to discuss a security zone in northern Syria, the Turkish presidency said.

Earlier, Erdogan said the decision to launch a Turkish military operation in northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, could be made in the coming days. He added that the aim of the operation would be to clear the border area in the territories bordering Turkey of the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces and to create a security zone there to house Syrian refugees in Turkey.

"Our president had a phone call today with Donald Trump. Alongside bilateral issues, the two sides exchanged views on a planned security zone in northern Syria, east of Euphrates. Erdogan stressed the need to create this zone to eradicate the terrorist threat. the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces and the creation of conditions for the return of Syrian refugees'', said in a statement.

Erdogan has raised concerns with Trump over "the US military bureaucracy and the security industry that has failed to implement the August agreement." Under the agreement, a buffer zone at the Turkish border had to be created.