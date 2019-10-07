Considerable Cloudiness Today, Rain in Some Places in Southern Bulgaria

Considerable cloudiness is expected today, later into the day and overnight, rain is likely in some places, mainly in southern Bulgaria, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

Frost will form in the morning in some high fields and lowlands. Moderate northeast wind, maximum temperatures of 13C to 18C. Atmospheric pressure is slightly lower than the monthly average, it will slightly rise later in the day.