Turkey to Lunch an "Air and Ground Military Operation" in Syria any Moment Now!

At any moment, Turkey could launch an "air and ground military operation" east of the Euphrates River in Syria, where Washington and Ankara plan to establish a security zone. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Reuters reported.

"We have made our preparations, we have completed our operation plans, given the necessary instructions," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey will carry out air and ground operations and they will start as soon as possible, "today or tomorrow," he said.

The US has agreed to establish a security zone along Syria's northern border with Turkey, but Ankara has said several times that it is not satisfied with the progress made on the issue and threatened earlier that a military operation would be launched in the region.