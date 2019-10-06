Bank Office in Sofia - Robbed

BGN 185,000 were stolen from an office of a bank located in a hypermarket on Europe's Blvd. in Sofia , BNR reported.

According to initial information, the money was stolen from a safe during on of the employees’ breaks in the bank branch. The robbery was reported at 4.20pm yesterday.

The case is being investigated. Police officers are mobilized. In the meantime, the Ministry of Interior is also launched a search.

