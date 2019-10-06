North Korea: Negotiations with the US Have Failed

North Korea says negotiations with the US in Stockholm have failed. According to the country's chief negotiator, Washington has presented "nothing to the negotiating table," AFP reports.

The United States had "raised expectations by offering suggestions like a flexible approach, new method and creative solutions, but they have disappointed us greatly and dampened our enthusiasm for negotiation by bringing nothing to the negotiation table" Kim Myong-gil added. According to him, the situation on the Korean peninsula is at a crossroads "between dialogue and confrontation".

The resumption of dialogue between the two sides was a particularly anticipated event after a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which did not break through.

